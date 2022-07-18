Categories
Prime Minister Gonsalves Arrives in Nicaragua

Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Dr. Hon Ralph Gonsalves, and his delegation arrived in the Nicaraguan capital city of Managua on Sunday July 17, 2022 at approximately 1:30 pm local time (3:30 pm ECT). The Vincentian delegation was met at the Augusto Cesar Sandino International Airport by the Foreign Minister of Nicaragua, H.E Denis Moncada and Minister Advisor to the President for Foreign Affairs and the Greater Caribbean, Michael Campbell.


Prime Minister Gonsalves is in Nicaragua on a 3 day official visit, where he is expected to be the guest of honour at a number of regional, municipal and national functions. On Monday July 18, 2022, PM Gonsalves would visit the Garifuna community of Orinoco where he would meet with communal leaders and be treated to cultural events and a tour of places of interest.

He will also visit the Afro-Caribbean community of Bluefields where he would also meet with the regional and municipal authorities. Later in the afternoon, Dr Gonsalves would be bestowed the “Doctor Honoris Causi Award” from the Universities of the Autonomous Regions of the Nicaraguan Caribbean Coast (URACCAN), and the Bluefields Indian & Caribbean University (BICU) at a ceremony scheduled to take place at the URACCAN University.

On Tuesday afternoon Dr. Gonsalves will participate in the commemoration of the 43 anniversary of the triumph of the Popular Sandinista Revolution as the special guest of the President of Nicaragua, H.E Daniel Ortega.


The delegation is scheduled to depart Nicaragua on Wednesday, July 20, 2022.

UK set to impose direct rule on BVI as premier faces cocaine charges

Britain is poised to impose a form of direct rule over the British Virgin Islands after the Caribbean territory’s premier was arrested in Miami on suspicion of drug running, and a UK-appointed commission of inquiry found rampant failings in governance.

Andrew Fahie appeared in federal court in Miami on Friday, a day after he was arrested by the US Drug Enforcement Agency in an elaborate sting operation that also snared the chief executive of the BVI port authority and her son.

Hours before his court appearance, the commission of inquiry – launched in 2021 – reported on widespread abuses, including millions of dollars of government funds that were spent each year by politicians and ministries without proper process.

In its highly critical final report, the commission, led by Judge Sir Gary Hickinbottom, recommended that the territory should have its constitution suspended, its elected government dissolved and effectively be ruled from London.

The UK foreign secretary, Liz Truss, did not immediately impose direct rule but said the report showed “clearly that substantial legislative and constitutional change is required to restore the standards of governance that the people of the BVI are entitled to”.

The UK is already responsible for defence and foreign policy in the BVI, which is a British overseas territory, but Governor General John Rankin – Queen Elizabeth’s representative on the island – is now expected to take charge of all BVI domestic policy and budgets.

The report is not directly linked to Fahie’s dramatic arrest, but the British government had been clearly aware of the US Drug Enforcement Agency investigation into drug running.

After the DEA sting operation on Thursday, British ministers decided to rush out publication of the Hickinbottom report, short-circuiting a planned consultation procedure with island politicians.

The UK last imposed direct rule on an overseas territory when it took charge of the Turks and Caicos Islands in 2009, and the British government is clearly nervous over how its plans will be greeted on the islands.

The UK minister for the overseas territories, Amanda Milling, is now to fly to the BVI for discussions with local officials.

Allegations of rampant criminality on the BVI had prompted starkly contrasting approaches from US and UK authorities, with the UK adopting a public commission of inquiry dominated by lawyers and the US launching an elaborate undercover police operation that eventually led to the territory’s most senior elected official.

The BVI commission of inquiry was launched in 2021 amid allegations of corruption and drug running at the highest level on the islands.

Those claims were not investigated by the commission, but its 1,000-page report concluded that maladministration was so endemic that it would be impossible to prevent corruption and conflicts of interest in the awarding of contracts, appointments to public office and the administration of money.

The UK has come under increasing pressure to crack down on drug trafficking through the territory, which has become a major conduit for narcotics into the US.

Fahie was arrested on a private jet in Miami, where he was being shown what he thought was a $700,000 payment in return for allowing BVI ports to be used as a “resting place” for cocaine from Mexico before it was shipped to Puerto Rico and Miami.

US agencies had wiretapped an informant acting as drug runner and in a succession of meetings negotiated a deal that Fahie calculated would bring him more than $7m.

At a court hearing conducted via Zoom on Friday, Fahie did not speak other than to state his name and date of birth and agree for the hearing to be conducted online. A bond hearing was set for next Wednesday.

BVI Premier expected to pocket $7.8 million on each drug shipment

Andrew Fahie, the disgraced Premier of the British Virgin Islands (BVI), struck a deal with an undercover agent of the   US Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) to collect US$7.8 million dollars (EC$21.8 million) on every shipment of 3,000 kilos of cocaine that he would have allegedly permitted to safely pass through the British overseas territory.

In this case, the agent posed as a member of the Sinaloa Cartel, which was looking to move cocaine worth millions of dollars to Miami and then to a more lucrative market in New York.

Two other individuals were arrested as part of the DEA sting operation, one of whom was the head of the Ports Authority on the island.

Court documents filed in Miami, including the affidavit of the DEA agent who negotiated with the BVI Premier, showed arrangements that would have granted containers of drugs safe passage into Puerto Rico and to the US mainland.

According to the court papers, the cocaine would be sold at between US$26,000 to US$28,000 a kilo in Miami and at the higher price of US$32,000 to US$38,000 a kilo in the larger and more lucrative market of New York.

Premier Fahie was charged with conspiring to import cocaine into the United States, as well as money laundering related to this operation, which started on October 16, 2021.

Premier Fahie had also requested money from the undercover DEA agent to make a payment to someone in Senegal who had “fixed” a political problem for him.

It also exposed the extent of corruption in government circles within the BVI and Tortola.

Several regional heads set to attend Agri-Investment Forum and Expo

Interest in the Agri-Investment Forum and Expo is heightening with several regional heads already signalling their interest in attending the highly anticipated event to be hosted at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC) from May 19 to 21.

President, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali made the disclosure during the recent launch of the International Building Expo 2022, at the Pegasus Hotel, Georgetown.

The Head of State said the forum will see tremendous participation from a number of stakeholders, regionally and internationally. There will also be participation of key stakeholders travelling from as far as the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Some 20 global entities, 33 regional, 53 local companies, and at least four global institutions are also on board to date.

The President said hosting events of this nature is pivotal, if Guyana wants to see steady growth in its non-oil and gas industry. It will attract tourists who will come to enjoy the nation’s booming economic transformation.

The regional integration initiative must be redoubled – ASG Cox

Caribbean Community organs such as the powerful Council for Trade and Economic Development (COTED) must remain actively engaged to provide timely, strategic responses to the current challenges.

Mr Joseph Cox, CARICOM’s Assistant Secretary-General for Economic Integration, Innovation, and Development, said as much. At the time, he was speaking at the opening of the Fifty-Fourth Meeting of the Council for Trade and Economic Development, which is taking place virtually and is being presided over by the Hon. Minister of Trade and Industry, Trinidad and Tobago, Paula Gopee-Scoon.

Mr. Cox drew attention to the various challenges that were preventing development in the Region, including the impact of the pandemic and geo-political occurrences.

“Hence, it is critical that Organs such as the powerful Council for Trade and Economic Development (COTED) remain actively engaged in the strategic pivot required of the Region and be prepared to meet in Special Session as often as required to ensure that the strategies employed are optimised, timely and responsive. This heralds a period of heightened collaboration and partnership with all stakeholders. Emphasis is required on enhancing the implementation of the CSME with particular focus on the legislative framework underpinning the Single Market and Economy. Emphasis is also required on enhancing the responsiveness of our private sector to the opportunities that obtain. This is not a time for reticence or procrastination but it is a time for the Community to redouble its efforts in achieving regional integration,” the Assistant Secretary-General said.

The implementation of the CARICOM Single Market and Economy (CSME) is one of the key matters the Ministerial Meeting will address, as is the impact of the economic impact of COVID-19 on the Region.

Among the other matters on the agenda relate to the critical trade in goods items including updates on the Sectoral Working Groups to review the Common External Tariff (CET) and Rules of Origin(ROO); outstanding matters relating to non-compliance with the Revised Treaty; approval of Standards; and external trade items including the World Trade Organisation (WTO) Twelfth Ministerial to be held in June.

“We are therefore confronted with the fierce urgency of now, and therefore have no time for procrastination or complacency. It is time for action grounded in strategic nimbleness guided by pragmatism as optimised growth and development are paramount. So as we embark on these two days of deliberations, let us approach our work with the steadfastness representing our commitment to the Community guided by the maxim ‘In the midst of every crisis, lies great opportunity‘,” Mr. Cox said.

Officials met earlier in the month in preparation for the two-day Ministerial Meeting.

 

Caribbean food insecurity on the rise, survey finds

An estimated 2.8 million people or nearly 40 percent of the population in the English-speaking Caribbean is food insecure, one million more than in April 2020, according to the results of a recent survey conducted by the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) and the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP).

Severe food insecurity continues to increase in the region with the current figure 72 per cent higher when compared to April 2020. Highlighting the lasting impact of the pandemic, two years in, the results demonstrate deteriorating food consumption and diets with 25 per cent of respondents eating less preferred foods, 30 per cent skipping meals or eating less than usual and five per cent going an entire day without eating in the week leading up to the survey.

“Having the opportunity to assess how the pandemic has impacted the livelihoods and food security of more than 20,000 respondents across the past two years has provided the CARICOM Secretariat with invaluable data that is being used to inform regional priorities in the short and medium term,” said Shaun Baugh, Agriculture and Agro-Industrial Development Programme Manager at the CARICOM Secretariat.

High food prices continue to affect people’s ability to afford a nutritious diet with 93 per cent of respondents reporting higher prices for food compared to 59 per cent in April 2020. The ongoing crisis in Ukraine is expected to create an even deeper impact on the cost of basic goods and services in the Caribbean.

“An import dependent region, the Caribbean continues to feel the socio-economic strain of COVID-19 which is now being compounded by the conflict in Ukraine. With most COVID-19 assistance programmes having concluded, many families are expected to face an even greater challenge to meet their basic food and other essential needs in the months to come,” said Regis Chapman, WFP Representative and Country Director for the Caribbean Multi-Country Office.

“In the short to medium term, it is increasing pressure on governments to identify solutions to ensure families can meet their essential needs. Innovation in agri-food systems and regional supply chains, coupled with continued support to the most vulnerable households, will be essential to improving the resilience of regional food systems so that prices can be kept as stable as possible.”

Along with the latest survey results, an interactive dashboard allows for comparison between different survey rounds and across several countries. It also provides data on the impact of the pandemic on livelihoods, access to markets and food security by country in the Caribbean.

CARICOM, WFP and other partners continue to work together to increase resilience to shocks through stronger disaster management, social protection and food systems that are more effective, sustainable and responsive in meeting the needs of those most affected by crises.

The survey was supported by the European Union and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), Bureau of Humanitarian Assistance.

Following the arrest of BVI premier, governor urges calm

Following the arrest of Premier Andrew Fahie on conspiracy to import cocaine and money laundering charges in the United States, Governor John Rankin has urged citizens to remain calm.

“This urgent issue” is one that Rankin will address today.

In the meantime, Deputy Premier Natalio Wheatley, who had been acting as premier of the British Overseas Territory in the absence of Fahie – who was in Miami to attend Seatrade Cruise Global, the largest cruise industry gathering in the world – will continue to do so.

Rankin said in a statement yesterday that Fahie and BVI Ports Authority Managing Director Oleanvine Maynard were taken into custody by Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agents at a Miami airport.

Officials were arrested after meeting with two undercover DEA agents who pretended to be Mexican Sinaloa cartel members, according to the Miami Herald.

According to the US publication, Fahie and Maynard went to the airport to see US$700,000 in cash after undercover agents told them the money was a reward for allowing future cocaine loads to be transported through the BVI to the US.

Kadeem Maynard, Maynard’s son, was also arrested on Thursday in connection with the case, but not in Miami.

Sir Ronald Sanders calls for US-CARICOM summit

Sir Ronald Sanders, Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States, has called for a meeting between US President Joe Biden and leaders of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).
Sanders made the call during a webinar meeting on Thursday organized by Florida International University and the Latin American and Caribbean Centre in Washington.  

Sir Ronald noted that it has been seven years since the last US-CARICOM summit was held in Jamaica.   US policy towards the Caribbean has not been effective during that time, he said.  He described US policy during the Trump presidency as “divide and rule,” especially with regard to Cuba and Venezuela. 

Likewise, Ambassador Sanders bemoaned that no high-level consultations have been held since President Biden took office on US policy towards the Caribbean.  According to him, the US focuses on isolating Cuba and dissuading CARICOM countries from forming ties with China.   

Focusing on these two issues is unhelpful as CARICOM countries battle to recover from the economic and financial effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, which includes increasing debt due to climate change induced natural disasters and paying for enlarged health services to save their peoples’ lives. 

Observing that US authorities continuously refer to the Caribbean as their ‘third border,’ he said that “the US should be fostering stronger relations with CARICOM countries, including by helping them address challenges that are directly related to it, such as Climate Change”. 

Massy Stores across Trinidad crippled by cyber attack

Massy Stores has confirmed that it was the target of a cybersecurity attack resulting in the technical difficulties experienced today at all of its stores.

After taking immediate action, the company suspended all customer-facing systems and has been working with third-party experts to resolve the matter. The backup servers were not affected, and the technical team is working on restoring the system safely and as quickly as possible.

As of this time, the company is not aware of any evidence that any customer, supplier or employee data has been compromised or misused.

In order to allow the Massy Stores Supermarkets technical team to restore the system in accordance with its security protocols, all Massy Stores Supermarkets will remain closed today. All store locations are expected to resume normal operations tomorrow.

Prime Minister of Dominica receives Cuba’s Order of José Marti

The Order of José Marti, Cuba’s highest award, was presented to Dominica’s Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit by President Miguel Diaz-Canel.

Skerrit received the award in Havana at a ceremony held on April 26.

Among those receiving the award in 1991 and 1999 were former Presidents Nelson Mandela of South Africa and Hugo Chavez of Venezuela.

Marti was a renowned national hero of Cuba, a nationalist, poet, philosopher, essayist, journalist, translator, professor, and publisher who played a crucial role in the liberation of his country from Spain.

With the support of former President Fidel Castro, the Order was founded in 1972 and a memorial built-in 1978. The highest decoration awarded by the Cuban Government to Cubans and foreign citizens, as well as to Heads of State and Government who have made outstanding contributions to education, culture, governance, and the well being of all peoples.

 “I feel the revolutionary spirit still alive in this land; a spirit that springs from your history, your character, and your values.  Skerrit, speaking at the ceremony in Havana on Tuesday night, described our revolution as one based on ideas, one that seeks to elevate the dignity of the human person as the dominant principle of our world.

Among those highly commending Skerrit is the political party which he leads.